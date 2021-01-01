Tony Bianco Cori Boot in Black. - size 10 (also in 5, 5.5, 6, 6.5, 8, 8.5, 9) Tony Bianco Cori Boot in Black. - size 10 (also in 5, 5.5, 6, 6.5, 8, 8.5, 9) Leather upper with manmade sole. Made in China. Pull-on styling. Square toe. Approx 75mm/ 3 inch heelApprox 356mm/ 14 inch shaft. TONR-WZ388. CORI. Based out of Australia, the Tony Bianco brand embraces a mix of the contemporary, the classic, and the cool. Their signature can be seen in the use of high quality materials and a keen eye for detail that is used to create on-trend pieces that will survive the test of time.