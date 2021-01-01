Keter Corfu Charcoal All-Weather Resin Patio Loveseat with Grey Cushion

Advertisement
Looking for a contemporary design and ergonomically comfortable patio seating piece to enjoy your outdoor living space. Look no further than the Corfu series from Keter; you'll know right away that style and relaxation doesn't get any better. The Corfu Loveseat is made out of durable, weather and UV-resistant resin and features an open- woven texture that will not fray. The upscale look of rattan furniture with the robust resilience of Keter's polypropylene resin plastic construction delivers maintenance-free patio seating that sets the scene for luxurious outdoor living. Designed for long-term use, the Corfu Loveseat is non-metallic, which means you never have to worry about rust. The molded, open-weave material can tolerate high summer temperatures and withstand UV rays without fading. You can pair the Corfu Loveseat with the Corfu armchair and Corfu coffee table to create great outdoor space. So, when you're looking for the perfect outdoor solution, look no further than Keter for a wide range of home and garden products to suit any space or requirement.