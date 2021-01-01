Wellness CORE Mini Meals Chicken & Turkey, Chicken & Lamb Shredded Variety Pack Dog Food Pouches, 3-oz, pack of 12

Let your pal pick out his own supper with the Wellness CORE Small Breed Mini Meals Shredded Variety Pack. These natural, grain-free wet foods for small breed dogs are packed with premium proteins in gravy to promote whole body health. They are formulated with nutrient-rich vegetables and fortified with essential vitamins and minerals to create a savory flavor that dogs love. These wet dog foods are crafted for complete and balanced nutrition without any meat by-products, wheat, corn, soy, artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. They are packaged in easy to serve containers for your convenience.