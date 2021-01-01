From wbm llc
Cordova Himalayan 8" Table Lamp
WBM’s pink salt basket night lamp is unique - picket style basket lamp- filled with 100% pure Himalayan rock salt crystals. WBM makes the best quality of the Himalayan salt lamps - salt crystals are hand mined in the Himalayan mountains, specially handcrafted for uniqueness. The salt lamp is adjustable with the built-in dimmer to match the ambiance. It comes with a 6ft power cord, dimmable rotary switch and 15 watts bulbs. To accent the natural beauty of the Pink salt crystals, they’ve housed them in a decorative tall round basket, perfect for the design-conscious home. The salt lamp works to enhance the ionic balance of your living spaces. When heated salt crystal lamp emits negative ions that fight against electromagnetic radiation. Himalayan salt lamp is minded, hand-carved, and made from Himalayan mountains. Each piece is chosen for its translucent pink color and faceted beauty. The salt comes from a 250 million-year-old dried up seabed, from the time when the earth was covered with water, and it was in the ancient ocean where it is believed that life began. The salt comes to you today in the form of a lamp, which, when lit, gives off what might be called a primordial glow, one part sunset, one part molten lava, creating a light source that has captivated all who see it. People say they love to sit beside the salt lamps because they feel soothing, calming and relaxing at that time.