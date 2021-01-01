From boraam
Cordova 24" Counter Height Barstool Cherry - Boraam
This beautifully constructed Boraam Cordova swivel stool is the perfect addition to your home. The plush black seat embellished with genuine brass nail heads simply oozes sophistication. It is inevitable that the Cordova will compliment any style kitchen, basement, game room, or bar! Composed of solid hardwood and engineered to perfection. Each leg has a strategic flare design that provides durability and balance to those who sit. The high-density foam encased with bonded leather on the seat issue the maximum level of comfort. Additionally, the steel swivel plate features full ball bearing designs for an effortless three hundred and sixty degree turn. Manufactured with precise attention to detail, the Cordova embodies features that are most important when searching for furniture seating; durability, comfort, and style. Performance tested by the leading testing facilities that are recognizable worldwide, purchasing this stool is a smart choice and a wise investment. The Cordova is available in two different sizes and three delectable color finishes. Search for Boraam's pub tables, and make the perfect three piece or five piece set!