From moosoo
Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, 4 in 1 Stick Vacuum Cleaner, 21000Pa Strong Suction with Brushless Motor Multi-Attachments Extension Wand Ultra-Quiet H21S
Advertisement
Deep Clean Dust: The powerful vibration device of the brush will strike 8,000 vibrations per minute. By vibrating the surface of bedding and cushions, allergens such as pollen and dust hidden in the gaps are quickly absorbed by the high-speed cyclone. In addition, purple light has a sensor function. 21000Pa Powerful Suction: The upgrade version provides up to 21000Pa super suction in Turbo mode, picks up debris and dust, dirt, and pet hairs instantly from hard floors and carpets. Top Battery - Fast Charging: H21S vacuum cleaner uses a 6-cell lithium battery and is considered to be the longest used cordless vacuum cleaner in the same price range. Cyclone HEPA Filtration: H21S cordless vacuum cleaner uses cyclone technology combined with a high-density filter to trap more than 99.99% of dust, pollen, and pet dander, and discharge fresh. Easy to Use & Multifunction: One button starts/turns off. By pressing this switch, you can switch between on/standard mode/strong mode/off.