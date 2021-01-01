Calyx Interiors Cordless Honeycomb 9/16-Inch Cellular Shade, 40-Inch Width by 72-Inch Height, Light Filtering Cream

We ship true to size. An example would be if you order a 34"W x 60"H, that is exactly what we ship. We do not make deductions for you. For an inside mount, please order a window shade that is at least 1/4 inch smaller than the width of your window. Unique Honeycomb construction offers insulation and sound absorption. Features a cordless lift system that is safe for Children and Pets. Hardware is included for inside or outside mounting, preferably on drywall. Each cordless cellular shade comes with a matching PVC headrail and bottom rail. We suggest that you order a quantity of one item before ordering a greater amount to test the overall product. We try to edit our photos to show the samples as life-like as possible, however the actual color may vary since each computer monitor has different capabilities to display colors and that everyone sees these colors differently. This product is highly recommended for indoor use only. Questions? Please contact us at the CalyxInteriors website.