From achim home furnishings
Achim Home Furnishings Cordless Celestial Sheer Double Layered Shade, 34 by 72", White (CC3472WH02)
Advertisement
No Cords to Tangle! Child & Pet Safe! Creates a Wonderful Lighting Effect! Shade Completely Retracts into Headrail Providing a Clean Look when Completely Rolled Up Adjustable Length up to 72" Shade Material: 100% Polyester Matching Stylish Aluminum Head Rail Cordless Operation! Simply Adjust Bottom Rail to Align Material to Allow in Light or to Block Out Light Easy to Clean! Just Dust or Wipe with a Damp Cloth Installation brackets, mounting hardware and instructions are included. This shade will fit windows 3/8" (0.95 cm) smaller and 1/2" (1.27 cm) wider than stated size. This actual shade is 1/2 " (1.27 cm) narrower/smaller than stated size. No Cords to Tangle! Child & Pet Safe! Creates a Wonderful Lighting Effect! Shade Completely Retracts into Headrail Providing a Clean Look when Completely Rolled Up.Minimum window depth required:4.5 inch Adjustable Length up to 72"