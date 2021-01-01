Calyx Interiors Snow White Cordless 2-inch Faux Wood Blind with Royal Valance, 35-Inch Width x 60-Inch Height

Valance Specifications: The overall width of the valance is 2 inches larger that the width size that you purchase. The height of the valance is 3-1/4 inch. Since the blind is 35 inch Width, the mounting bracket adds 3/8 inch for an inside mount. Therefore, make sure your window width is at least 35. 375 inch or larger for an inside mount. Slat Specifications: The smooth finished slats are 2 inches wide. This 2-inch smooth finish slats blinds include mounting hardware and valance that are for inside and outside mounting, preferably on drywall. Depth Specifications: If you want a flush fit, you need to have a depth of at least 3 inches. However, 2 inches of flat mounting space is the minimum requirement. This product is highly recommended for indoor use only. Questions? Please contact us at Calyx Interiors