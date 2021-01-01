From alcott hill
Corder Striped Metallic 33' L x 21" W Wallpaper Roll
Features:Product Type: RollPattern: StripedLife Stage: Theme: Texture: TexturedColor: Finish: MetallicPrimary Material: VinylPrimary Material Details: VinylWater Resistant: YesWater Resistant Details: WaterproofStain Resistant: YesPhthalate Free: Application Type: Non-pastedNon-Pasted Details: Paste the PaperMatch Type: StraightRemoval Type: StrippableWashable: YesPaintable: NoCountry of Origin: ItalyCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseSample Available: YesSample Part Number: Spefications:Certifications: YesLow Lead Compliant: YesDimensions:Border Height: Border Length: Overall Length: 33Overall Width: 21Design Repeat: Square Footage per Unit: 56Overall Product Weight: 5Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: No Color: Silver/Gray