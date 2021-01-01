DeCoro Corbin Wood Slat Support, Queen, Antonio Juniper Channel Tufted Upholstered Platform Bed : Headboard and Wood Frame, Blue

Featuring clean lines and Scandinavian inspired look, this bed's look speaks for itself. Upholstered in polyester fabric with exceptional softness and durability, this bed projects style and taste in your bedroom sanctuary. The platform bed frame, wood slat support system, and headboard are an all-in-one solution for incredible mattress support, there is no need to purchase each piece separately. The lightweight and durable bed is upholstered with performance fabric treated with Live Smart that protects against spills and endures through time. Why not indulge yourself and add luxury to the time you spend in bed. Color: Teal.