Signature Design by Ashley - Coralayne Chest of Drawers - Exquisite Hollywood Regency Flair Dresser - Silver
HOLLYWOOD REGENCY DRESSER: Designed with divas in mind, this glitzy and glamorous dresser in a striking silvertone finish pampers in fine style HINT OF BLING: Luminous elements include a metallic silvertone finish, chrome-tone pulls with faux crystal bejeweling, strip of mirror sheen and drawer fronts adorned with trendy faux shagreen WELL-CRAFTED DRESSER: More than beautiful, this richly styled 7-drawer dresser is quality made of veneers, wood and engineered wood. Pair of felt-lined top drawers are an indulgent touch STANDARD SIZE DRESSER: measures 65" W x 19" D x 39" H. Dresser only; mirror sold separately MINOR ASSEMBLY: Feet easily attach to frame DIRECT FROM THE MANUFACTURER: Ashley Furniture goes the extra mile to package, protect and deliver your purchase in a timely manner BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: Designed and manufactured by Ashley Furniture Industries. The trusted source for stylish furniture, lighting, rugs, accessories and mattresses. For every taste and budget