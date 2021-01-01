From david trubridge
Coral Pendant Light by David Trubridge - Color: Wood Tones (COR-0800-NAT-RED-SEM-ASM)
Visually captivating, the Coral Pendant Light by David Trubridge is an elaborate light fixture designed to make a statement in any space. David Trubridge has been fascinated by the geometric beauty of polyhedra since he was a boy, and he crafted this product to evoke one of his favorites. The shade is made up of one single component repeated sixty times, and suspended in the center of the shade is the single light bulb. When illuminated, this decorative pendant light casts ambient light and shadows into the surrounding space. After sailing the Pacific with his family for several years, David Trubridge landed in Hawkes Bay, New Zealand, in 1985 and stayed, beginning to design lighting in 2004. Inspired by the natural and cultural environment there, his airy, contemporary designs are constructed from sustainable wood, nontoxic oils and recyclable plastics. David Trubridge's environmentally responsible designs, like his Coral pendant, were an instigator of the international raw sophistication trend. Color: Wood Tones.