From maui jim
Maui Jim Black Coral
Advertisement
Please click for more information about PolarizedPlus2 technology. Whether you're walking the beach or hiking to the highest peak on the island, the Maui Jim Black Coral will keep your path clear and crisp. PolarizedPlus2 Technology: All Maui Jim sunglasses block glare and UV from all angles, manage blue light, and then boost colors for unmatched color, clarity, and contrast. HCL Bronze Lens is perfect for low-light conditions or for those who like a subtle bronze hue for everyday wear. Offers excellent contrast.. ST (SuperThin) Glass is durable, scratch resistant and 20% thinner than standard laminated glass lenses. Three rare earth elements ensure brilliance everywhere you look. Neutral grey lens is perfect for bright or direct sunlight. Monel metal frame is a corrosion-resistant alloy with acetate temple tips. Matte finish on frame front with high-gloss on temples. Anti-corrosive spring hinge provides flexibility for a secure and comfortable fit for various face shapes and sizes. Saddle style single-bridge with non-slip and adjustable Rabalon nose pads. Frames are saltwater safe. Protective case and cleaning cloth included. Made in Italy. Measurements: Eye Size: 63 3 16 mm Bridge: 19 2 3 mm Temple Size: 127 3 4 mm Weight: 1.72 oz