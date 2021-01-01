Coral Herring Bone Throw Pillow

From adding a splash of color to your sofa, to elevating your armchair, throw pillows are a great way to liven up your decor. Take this one for example: Made in the USA, it comes crafted from 100% polyester and features an understated pattern for an eye-catching focal point in your living room or bedroom. Its handy reversible pillow cover allows you to switch up styles depending on your design preferences, while its insert is stuffed with polyfill for a textured touch. When it comes time for a refresh, we recommend you bring this to the dry cleaners. Size: 14" x 14"