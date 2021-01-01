From saunders midwest

Coral Glass Soap Dispenser with Stainless Metal Pump and Non Slip Coaster / Countertop Protector- Salmon Color 16oz Glass Jar Lotion Bottle by.

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. This Coral colored glass bottle holds 16oz (2 cups) and can be used for liquid soap, dish soap, bath soap, body lotion, hand sanitizer, shampoo or conditioner. The stainless steel pump is of good quality for that everyday pump action. Boston Round bottle soap holder leaves a small foot print with its measurements of 2.75' in diameter and 8.25' high. Replace your soap dish container and save yourself some money using this refillable 2 cup capacity dispenser and keep your bathroom sink looking great at the same time.

