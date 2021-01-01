Pack of 2 Coral Faux Fur Pillow Cases Fluffy Shaggy Plush Long Hair Fur Soft Throw Pillow Covers Shams with Zipper Closure King 20x36 Inch

Thicken Warmth - ( Lock the temperature & High cold resistance) : The front of the luxurious pillowcase is made of 45mm high pile long shaggy polyester microfiber, extremely warm and skin-friendly velvet made of backside. PiccoCasa faux fur pillow shams is exclusively made, which is different from other same models in the market. The fabric is upgraded (encrypted and thickened) to be more delicate, comfortable, fluff is rich and has a strong warmth retention effect. Ornamental Design - ( Double-sided splicing ) : Both sides are usable, and the quality echoes the aesthetics. The combination of long shaggy faux fur and velvet fabrics brings a visual impact. The stylish and elegant design is suitable for any home ornamental style. The faux fur pillow covers is able to take beautiful photos on social software as props, perfect ornament for couch, sofas, chairs, window seats or beds.