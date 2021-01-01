Sauder Coral Cape 5-Shelf Bookcase with Glass Shelves, Satin Gold Finish

Advertisement
Boring living room decor is a thing of the past. Its time to give your home a fresh new look with this bookcase from the Coral Cape collection. This stunning gold bookcase features spacious open shelving for convenient storage and display. It includes five safety-tempered glass shelves that are ideal for storing an array of different items like stacks of books, work binders, and organizing bins. These large shelves are also great for displaying home decor items like decorative plants, your collection of knick-knacks, and photos from your latest family vacation. The two lower shelves of this metal bookshelf feature teal tined silk-screened glass for an extra touch of style that is sure to stand out. This display bookshelf is constructed from a powder-coated metal frame for added style and durability. Finished in Satin Gold, this mid-century modern bookcase gives your home the style you want with the functionality that you need.