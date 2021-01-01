Decor Therapy Cora 1-Light Crystal and Glass Pendant to Flush Mount Ceiling Light

The Cora ceiling light effortless blends timeless design and glamorous sophistication to illuminate your home. The classic design of the cylindrical, white glass shade is kept modern with clean lines and sleek silhouette. Clear glass crystals add a glamorous appeal, catching the light and adding a hint of glitz to your room, like a piece of jewelry. Hang this 1-light pendant above the breakfast table, kitchen island or vanity for a transitional look with a luxe twist. Requires one (1) 60-Watt bulb, not included. Measures 4.75x4.75x24 in. Constructed of metal and glass.