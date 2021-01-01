Coquette Table Lamp by Visual Comfort - Color: Brass - Finish: Brass - (KW 3331AB/BLK)

The Coquette Table Lamp by Visual Comfort features an asymmetrical silhouette anchored to a round marble base. Angled support rods connect the dome shaped shade to the base and create a uniquely shaped fixture. The Coquette table lamp controlled by an inline switch and is ideal for use in a living room, bedroom or office space. Founded in 1987, Visual Comfort & Co. has been the leading resource for signature designer lighting. Having manufactured lighting fixtures with some of the most influential names in design, Visual Comfort & Co. offers a vast assortment of lighting, featuring many prominent designs of exceptional style, quality and functionality. Color: Brass. Finish: Antique-Burnished Brass with White Marble