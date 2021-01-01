Conair Copper Pro Air Thermal Medium Round Hair Brush

Advertisement
Need a blow-dryer-friendly brush that gives you the faster, easier results you need for your brush-and-go lifestyle? Be your beautiful best with the Quick Blow-Dry Pro Air Thermal Medium Round Hairbrush from Conair. This super-fast-drying styling essential features a copper-coated barrel that provides up to 50percent better heat transfer*, while the nylon bristles glide through hair for exceptionally smooth, snag-free brushing. Thanks to the unique Air Thermal™ design of this round barrel hairbrush that won't tug or tear, you'll be ready to go in next to no time, with salon-worthy hair styled perfectly at home!*Metal plate provides up to 50percent better heat transfer when compared to Conair nylon plastic round brushes. Gender: unisex. Pattern: Solid.