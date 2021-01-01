From project 62
Copley Counter Height Barstool Blush Velvet/Brass - Project 62
Bring mid-century modern appeal to your kitchen, bar or dining room with this Blush Velvet/Brass Copley Counter-Height Bar Stool from Project 62™. Made with thick padding and a curved seat for added comfort and support, this upholstered bar stool features a tall frame that easily fits under a kitchen counter or bar. With its gold-toned metallic legs and plush velvet upholstered seat, this stool exudes mid-century luxury that's just perfect for your abode. Comfortable and stylish, this counter-height bar stool makes a glam addition to your indoor space. 1962 was a big year. Modernist design hit its peak and moved into homes across the country. And in Minnesota, Target was born — with the revolutionary idea to celebrate design for all. Project 62 embodies this legacy with a collection of modern pieces made for everyday living. Pattern: Solid.