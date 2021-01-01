From the celtic flame plaid tartans

Cooper Tartan Scottish Plaid Tote Bag

$17.99
In stock
Description

Classic Scottish tartan plaid pattern design featuring the argyle plaid tartan of the Cooper Clan family. Show off your Scottish Pride with this tartan. It makes a great gift for any Scot or if you are displaying a wee bit of your pride in your Celtic heritage. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

