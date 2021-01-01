Horze Equestrian Cooper Halter Horse Lead Ropes, Peacoat Dark Blue, Horse

**Remember to measure for the perfect fit.** Your horse will be the standout in the barn in the eye-catching Horze Cooper Halter Horse Lead Ropes. This halter and lead rope set boasts a coordinated look, perfect if you love to match all of your tack. The webbed halter features an adjustable browband and headstall for that just-right fit. Its unique stitched pattern is complemented by the brushed nickel hardware. A 6 ½-foot twisted cotton rope is soft in your hands and features a swivel snap to prevent twisting. Durable enough for daily use, this set also makes a great gift for the style-conscious equestrian.