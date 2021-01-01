Cooper 7pc Dining Set

This Dining Set is full of character with solid Mango wood construction and beautifully handcrafted by our expert artisans. It effortlessly brings rustic grace and simple utility to your dining room, giving a place to entertain and wow your guests. Durable and sturdy, yet has delicate tones and intricate detailing, it will make a fantastic addition to your home. This table set comes with 6 chairs, additional chairs can be bought in sets of 2. Size: 30" H x 40" L x 82" W, Pieces Included: 9 Pieces