FlexTran Animal Care Coop Care Chick Fresh Odor Control Concentrate, 4-oz bottle

Get rid of that dirty coop smell with Coop Care Chick Fresh Odor Control Concentrate. This concentrated formula makes a gallon of Chick Fresh Odor Control solution. Simply mix it up with water and spray in your coop daily to annihilate ammonia smells and other chicken-y odors for a fresher smelling coop and happier chickens! The all-natural, non-toxic formula uses microbes to eat away odors and is perfectly safe for chickens, people and other animals, too. Use it in the coop, around the house and in other animal areas including litter boxes, cages, nests, carpets and furniture, too. One bottle refills a 24-oz. Chick Free spray bottle five times.