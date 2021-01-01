Coomes Cotton Throw Pillow

Treat your home to a spot of playful textures that also effortlessly enhances your decor. Featuring a tufted striped design, this throw pillow offers your indoor space an uplifting atmosphere with a finishing hand-crafted touch. From highlighting your sofa to adding a splash color to your duvet cover, this throw pillow will fill the empty space with something that offers both style and comfort. Seamlessly blending into any arrangement with its understated design, this piece is not only one-of-a-kind but is also resilient, making it the perfect indoor accessory.