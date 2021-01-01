From everly quinn
Coombs 2 Piece Velvet Living Room Set
The perfect piece to reflect your regal tastes, this classic Coombs Classic Nailhead Chesterfield Sofa anchors your seating ensemble in timeless appeal. Crafted from the wood frame, this dapper design strikes an updated, clean-lined silhouette with tight arms and wood round tapered feet. Crushed velvet fabric upholstery brings out this sofa’s glamorous side, while exquisite details including high-density foam fill with spring support, matching bolster pillows, and a button-tufted backrest elevates the design with coordinating throw pillows. This stunning sofa with two accent pillows. boasts loose back cushions to showcase either detail, Complete your living room decor with these chic seating options. Upholstery Color: Rose