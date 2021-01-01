From blanquil
15lbs Cooling Weighted Blanket Ice Gray - BlanQuil
BlanQuil?s Cooling Weighted Blanket is here! The blanket is designed with the hot sleeper in mind. Enjoy an unmistakable active cooling cover and harness BlanQuil Weighted Blankets? Deep Touch Stimulation. Get the feeling of being hugged, cuddled, or held on demand. There is no better way to relax and de-stress than curling up under your BlanQuil Weighted Blanket. BlanQuil Weighted Blankets are designed in two parts: a removable, machine washable duvet and an inner weighted blanket. Like any duvet and blanket system, the pieces move independently and shifting can happen. For this reason, we have designed the BlanQuil system to include 77 independent baffles to help keep the duvet and blanket connected and allow you to readjust when needed. To troubleshoot unusual bunching or shifting, simply unzip the outer cover and check that all ties are secured. Size: 15lbs. Pattern: Solid.