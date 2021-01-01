Queen Cooling Waterproof Knit Mattress Pad

Protect your mattress with the soft comfort of the Cooling Waterproof Knit Mattress Pad. This hypoallergenic mattress pad features hexagonal stitching that adds breathability and is cool to the touch so you can enjoy a comfortable night's sleep. A laminated waterproof bottom provides a quiet layer of protection for your mattress. This mattress pad is also OEKO-TEX certified, meaning it does not contain any harmful substances or chemicals to ensure quality comfort and wellness. Fits mattress up to 18" deep. Size: Queen.