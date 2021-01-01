From beautyrest
Cooling Rich 600 Thread Count Sheet Set
Stay cool throughout the night with the Beautyrest 600 Thread Count Cooling Cotton Rich Sheet Set. This cotton sateen sheet set features state of an art cooling treatment that manages moisture levels so you stay cool, comfortable, and dry. Made from 60% cotton and 40% polyester blend, this 600 thread count sheet set is machine washable for easy care and provides a durably soft look and feel. These cotton-rich sheets also have an antimicrobial treatment for health and wellness - kills and prevents bacteria buildup, helps reduce odors, and enhances hygiene. These cotton sheets are also OEKO-TEX certified, meaning it does not contain any harmful substances or chemicals, ensuring quality comfort and wellness. Color: Ivory, Size: Full