Cool Care Technologies Cooling Pad for Bed – Pressure Activated Gel Cooling Mattress Pad Provides Instant Cool Relief – Ideal for Fevers, Hot Flashes, Night Sweats – Place Cool Mat on Your Bed

Cooling Mattress Pad – The pressure-activated self cooling body pad instantly provides cool relief. Simply lie on the pad to experience the cooling sensation. No Water, Electricity or Refrigeration Required – Use the cooling mattress pad in bed if you are suffering from a fever, hot flashes, night sweats and cannot get to sleep. Our patented cooling gel pad technology automatically recharges after 15-20 minutes of non-use. Gel Sleeping Pad – The cooling gel mattress pad provides menopause relief for hot flashes and are also ideal for summer sleeping, post-exercise, soothing sore muscles and achy joints. Safe for all ages and works for pets too. Simple To Use – Place the cooling gel pad under or over your bed sheets to experience 1-3 hours of cool relief, depending on your room conditions. Refrigerate or freeze the cooling mat to help you stay cool. Easy Care – The cool gel pad measures 43.4 x 27.6 inches. Lightweight and perfect for home, the cool gel mattress pad can also be taken to the gym or used in the car. Easily clean using a mild soap and water.