Cooley 86'' Sofa

This streamlined take on a rounded arm sofa draws on mid-century silhouettes with a relaxed update. It's made with a solid wood frame, and has a polyester blend fabric upholstery. The upholstery is designed with day-to-day use in mind, so it stands up to water, stains, scratches, and tears. Plus, with foam filling and sinuous spring seat construction, it balances between support and cushioning. The low-profile design with wide, rounded arms and slender dowel feet has nods to retro silhouettes, but stays fresh enough to match your space. Fabric: Oatmeal Gray