Cool socks with sunglasses retro design hipster glasses T-Shirt

You always have the view – with or without glasses. You have your eyes everywhere. You are a proud wearer of glasses, which is often called glasses snake by his friends. Who needs contact lenses when you can wear casual glasses? Are you the owner of reading glasses, sunglasses or polarised glasses? Then this design is just right for you. Perfect for children, women and men who are short-sighted or far-sighted. Give a blind friend this design at Christmas! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem