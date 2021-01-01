I AM Cool Pillow - Standard/Queen

The I AM™ Cool pillow is perfect for you if you often sleep warm or maybe peep your toes out of the covers at night! This pillow is made with 80percent 300 thread count cotton and 20percent Polyester COOLMAX™ specialty fabric with corded edges which wicks away moisture for a more comfortable sleep at night. Our hypoallergenic down alternative Never Flat fiber technology keeps your pillow from getting flat by simply washing and fluffing it back to shape. This pillow is safe to machine wash and dry.