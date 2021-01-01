The Green Pet Shop Cool Pet Pad Cover for Cool Pet Pad, Medium

The Green Pet Shop Cool Pet Pad Cover was made to protect your Cool Pet Pad from dirty paws and scratches. This lightweight cover is made from a soft cotton and polyester blend that makes it super comfy for your pup. The cooling pad inside will stay clean, and you can throw the cover into the washer and dryer when it gets soiled. Using the Cool Pet Pad Cover won’t affect the performance of the mat. The patented gel formula will still be activated by your dog’s weight as she steps onto the cooling pad. Choose the size that corresponds to your Cool Pet Pad.