From listerine
Listerine Cool Mint Antiseptic Mouthwash for Bad Breath, Plaque and Gingivitis, Travel Size, 3.2 Fl Oz
Travel-sized (3.2 fl. oz) bottle of Listerine Cool Mint Antiseptic Mouthwash kills 99.9% of germs that cause bad breath, plaque and gingivitis for a fresher and cleaner mouth than brushing alone A germ-killing mouthwash clinically shown to reduce plaque more than brushing and flossing alone by up to 52 percent more and reduce gingivitis by 21 percent more, all while giving you fresh breath and germ protection As an ADA-accepted antiseptic mouthwash, Listerine Cool Mint Antiseptic Mouthwash does more than create fresh breath by offering 24-hour germ protection with twice daily use, more than brushing alone could Get the germ-killing benefits by rinsing full strength for 30 seconds with 20 mL both morning and night and feel the true fresh breath and deep clean effects from the Cool Mint mouthwash From the #1 dentist recommended brand of over the counter mouthwashes, this mouthwash features a minty flavor that works to leave your mouth feeling clean and refreshed