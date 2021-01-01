Cute Essential Ointment Lover Humor Quote Mom Art Cool I Have an Oil for That | Funny Aromatherapy Fan Gift Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Whether you love olive, lavender, peppermint or eucalyptus, this humor art is perfect for you. Give this to men, women, boys and girls who love using oil and always prepare for anything. Great for couples, husband, wife, girlfriends and boyfriends too! The ideal present for Birthday, Christmas, New Year, Thanksgiving, Mothers Day, Fathers Day and other gift-giving holidays. An excellent trend to mom, dad, auntie, uncle, brother, sister, sons, daughters, kids and toddlers who are fans of aromatic scent. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only