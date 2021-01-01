From classic brands

Classic Brands Cool Gel Memory Foam 14-Inch Mattress with Bonus Pillow | CertiPUR-US Certified | Bed-in-a-Box, Twin XL

$396.00
In stock
39" W x 80" L x 14" H Premium pressure-relieving memory foam and high-density aerated cool gel memory foam are combined together to provide the essential support and comfort for a deeper night's sleep Beautifully tailored and detailed with a stretch knit fabric cover with waterfall edge and matching knit side panels Gel infused ventilated memory foam creates a plush and comfortable sleeping surface for a more restful night's sleep; high-density base foam relieves pressure points and conforms to your body, and provides unparalleled support during the night High-quality memory foam conforms to your body while the cool gel regulates body temperature; porous, open cell design allows for a greater circulation and meets CertiPUR-US program standards for performance, emissions, and durability Medium-Plush Feel with Firm Support and Adjustable Base Friendly; 10 Year Warranty BONUS Shredded Memory Foam Standard Pillow FREE!

