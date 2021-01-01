Bahaa's Tee Cool Green Flowers & Trees Leaves Paradise Graphic Designs Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

This is about cool floral Tote bags Throw pillows mobile case & selfie holder graphic design give it as a gift or souvenir in birthday party for your friends, son, daughter brother, sister, women, men, grandpa, grandma & all family, make your photo awesome Enjoy paradise flowers tree leaves graphic cool designs Nice for everyday summer vibes, Throw pillows for home decor & home living decoration , this is a brand new design to be chic & trendy in Beach, party, graduation, night clubs, school, gym, shopping 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only