Best Figure Skating Gift Shoes Blade Winter Sports Cool Figure Men Dad Spin Jump Ice Skate Skater Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Cool FIGURE SKATING KING present for men, women, girls, kids, boys, toddlers or uncle, daddy, grandpa, dad, father, boyfriend, him, husband, son, brother who are figure skating lover and fan. Perfect clothing stuff for training or practice in the rink. Cute novelty gift idea for ice skating enthusiast, single or pair skaters who love upright or sit spin, toe, split or edge jumps and waltz dance lift. Funny gift for birthday or Christmas along with clothes, bracelets, themed apparel or skating accessories 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only