Keter Cool Bar Teal Resin Outdoor Accent Table and Cooler in One

Whether you want a stylish accent table or a functional entertaining accessory, you can have it all with the Cool Bar from Keter. It is the ultimate 3-in-1 backyard solution: part cooler, part coffee table or part cocktail table. It's perfect for backyard barbecues, patio parties or just lounging on your patio or by the pool. Its compact design will easily fit into the layout of even the smallest deck, patio or yard space. If you have larger outdoor living areas, you can place one on either side of each sofa, loveseat or chair to use as end tables. Want to convert your Cool Bar from cooler/coffee table into a party-perfect cocktail table Simply lift the lid and twist the locking ring. The Cool Bar's 7.5 Gal. cooler can keep drinks chilled for more than 12-hours. The top rises smoothly from 22.5 in. to 32.5 in. in overall height and locks into place to prevent it from falling when topped with party provisions. And when you are done, simply remove the built-in drainage plug for easy cleanup.