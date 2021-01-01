From cute worm composting design for plant lovers

Cute Worm Composting Design For Plant Lovers Cool Ask Me About My Worms - Gift For Men And Women Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

$23.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Are you excited about landscaping? Cool! This funny worm composting art is perfect to have while planting. Ideal birthday present for your mother, father, husband, wife, brother, sister, girlfriend, boyfriend, and friends who are into horticulture. Getting your hands dirty in soil having this growing art. Ask your mom, dad, kids, toddlers and everyone in the family to help. Great gift for garden men, women, boys, girls, and your colleagues/co-workers who are planting enthusiast or been gardening. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com