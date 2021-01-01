Cookware Collection- Dishwasher Safe Oven Safe, Nonstick Hard Anodized 13' Covered Fry Pan

Best Quality Guranteed. Heavy-gauge hard anodized aluminum for superb heat distribution and durability; impact-bonded stainless steel base facilitates even heat distribution Nonstick interior safe for metal utensils and helps with easy cleanup and preparation. Safe for all stove types including induction, gas, ceramic top, and electric range. Tempered glass lids with stainless steel rims for monitoring progress without losing moisture. Silicon handles are double riveted for durability and safety. Oven safe up to 350 F. Measures 21.93' L x 14.88' W x 4.57' H. Aluminum, glass, silicone, and stainless steel. Dishwasher safe.