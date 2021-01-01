Cookware Collection- Dishwasher Safe Oven Safe, Nonstick Aluminum 11 Piece Drizzle Grey Cookware Set

Best Quality Guranteed. Each cooking vessel in the 11-piece Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set features a thermally efficient, convenient and eye-catching design that will help you cook like a seasoned chef in your kitchen in no time Heavy-gauge aluminum construction with impact-bonded stainless steel base delivers rapid and even heat distribution on all heat sources Durable, metal utensil safe nonstick interior for effortless food release and easy cleanup Striking Drizzle Grey exterior finish looks great on any cooktop Suitable for use on all stove types, including induction