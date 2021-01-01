From east urban home
Cookie Tablecloth
Advertisement
Dress up your dining table with style! This unique design is perfect for entertaining or casual dinners. It's decorative, easy to use and stylish. This tablecloth will add a touch of elegance to your table and room decor! Great for any occasion and every event at home, party house, hotel, restaurant, cafe. The colorful design will brighten up your dining room and living room bringing a refreshing touch. Environmentally friendly, no dye substance harming the health of your family. Colors won't fade thanks to new digital printing methods. A perfect gift idea for your mom, dad, sister, brother, grandma, grandpa, wife, husband, son, daughter and all other beloved ones with many surprising designs. They will be shocked by the superior quality of the item when they open the present. Customized, personalized products are very popular. Either a gift to your family or best friend, relative or boyfriend, girlfriend, or to yourself, the item should be interesting and authentic. Men, women, kids, teens, boys, girls, everyone will love this item! Due to manual measurement, please kindly allow 1-2 cm discrepancy. The digital images they display have the most accurate color possible, however, due to differences in computer monitors, they cannot be responsible for variations in color between the actual product and your screen. Size: 70" x 52"