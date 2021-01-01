From christmas cookie baking gifts

Cookie Baking Team Captain Funny Xmas Bakery Crew Design Premium T-Shirt

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Traditionally, in time before Christmas, family and friends get together to bake delicious cookies. For the team captain of Christmas bakery we have a funny design that is suitable both for men, women, girls and boys. Humorous design for the passionate baker in the family who loves to spend hours in a kitchen preparing food, cakes and cookies. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com