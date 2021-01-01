Simon & Schuster Cookbooks - Keto Tricks: For Women Who Love To Eat Paperback

Keto Tricks: For Women Who Love To Eat Paperback. Are you curious about Keto? Do you wonder how this "hot" diet trend can affect your well-being? Keto Tricks for Hangry Chicks is a hands-on guide to helping you navigate the ins and outs of this wildly popular nutrition plan, With a special bonus workbook section, you will keep tabs on everything from your daily nutrition intake to logs for exercise and sleep. Research shows keeping a diet journal is one of the best ways to achieve long-term success, and this will be the one tool you need to get there.From learning the fundamentals of the diet and how it works, to measures for adapting it to suit your lifestyle, this helpful guide will give you all the information you need to set you up for success. There are also delicious recipe ideas, motivational tips and stick-with-it strategies that will keep you on the right track. This book was designed to appeal to those who are already on Keto to help them take their weight loss to the next level, plus beginners, and even those who have tried Keto before and might have taken a break from it. 7.5'' W x 9.5'' HWritten by Nancy Coulter-Parker176 pages