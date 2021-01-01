From brahmin

Brahmin Conway Tabitha Shoulder Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Show off your modern look and step out with the Brahmin Conway Tabitha Shoulder Bag. Crafted in colorful, croco-embossed leather in a lovely silhouette, this easy shoulder bag will carry just what you need. Made of genuine leather with metal Brahmin plate detail, top zip closure, and slender over-the-shoulder strap for easy carry. Flat base for upright structure. Soft-lined interior boasts multiple pockets: â¢ Back slide in pocket. â¢ Interior organizer pocket. â¢ Interior zip wall. Dust bag included. Imported. Measurements: Bottom Width: 13 1 2 in Depth: 3 in Height: 9 in Strap Length: 17 in Strap Drop: 11 in Weight: 1 lb 6 oz

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com