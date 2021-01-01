From brahmin
Brahmin Conway Tabitha Shoulder Bag
Show off your modern look and step out with the Brahmin Conway Tabitha Shoulder Bag. Crafted in colorful, croco-embossed leather in a lovely silhouette, this easy shoulder bag will carry just what you need. Made of genuine leather with metal Brahmin plate detail, top zip closure, and slender over-the-shoulder strap for easy carry. Flat base for upright structure. Soft-lined interior boasts multiple pockets: â¢ Back slide in pocket. â¢ Interior organizer pocket. â¢ Interior zip wall. Dust bag included. Imported. Measurements: Bottom Width: 13 1 2 in Depth: 3 in Height: 9 in Strap Length: 17 in Strap Drop: 11 in Weight: 1 lb 6 oz