Conway Sunbrella Outdoor Patio Wicker Rattan Round Corner Chair EEI-3979-LGR-WHI

Outdoor Patio Round Corner Chair|Water and UV Resistant|Light Gray Synthetic Rattan|Powder-Coated Aluminum Frame|Washable Sunbrella Cushion Covers|Non-Marking Foot Glides|Chair Weight Capacity: 600 lbs.|.Enjoy fresh air and alfresco relaxation with the Conway Outdoor Patio Wicker Rattan Sectional Sofa Round Corner Chair. Wrapped in UV-resistant light gray synthetic wicker rattan, this sectional sofa piece boasts organic texture, rounded back, and a neutral hue that brings a calming presence to your outdoor area with a modular design that adapts to variety of configurations to suit your space. The frame of this outdoor chair is crafted with durable powder-coated aluminum and rests on L-shaped legs with plastic foot glides. Thick foam padded cushions covered with washable water-resistant Sunbrella fabric covers offer a comfortable seat and affix securely to the corner chair with cord tension attachments. Trending aesthetics and a classic design define this outdoor patio furniture collection making it a beautiful addition to any outdoor space including the backyard, patio, porch, balcony, or poolside. Assembly required. Patio Corner Chair Weight Capacity: 600 lbs. Set Includes: One - Conway Sunbrella Round Corner Chair.